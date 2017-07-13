Yerevan: Sasna Dzrer Trial Postponed; Lawyers Walk Out

Today’s session of the ongoing Sasna Dzrer trial in Yerevan failed yet again to make any discernible progress.

To start with, only three of the 18 co-defendants were in the courtroom, the others having previously been barred by the judge for improper conduct.

Judge Artoush Gabrielyan suspended proceedings four times on various procedural matters and to yet again penalize several defense lawyers for leaving the courtroom without permission.

The lawyers argue that it’s senseless to remain in court when their clients are absent.

Judge Gabrielyan was thus forced to postpone the trial until July 20.

Photo: Aram Manoukyan, one of the defendants, greets spectators wishing him a happy birthday.