Raspberry Factor: Planned Gold Mine in Armenia's Lori Province Raises Red Flag for Farmers



Even though Miram LLC, a company that wants to operate a gold and multi-metal mine in Armenia’s northern Lori Province, says the mine will not negatively affect the local flora and fauna, area residents are somewhat wary.

The company, registered this May, has already filed a preliminary environmental impact assessment with the country’s ministry of nature protection, and says that it will spend 350,000 AMD on measures to protect the environment at the Shekaghbyur mine site.

Samvel Kirakosyan, the mayor of Artvi, one of the communities in the mine zone, told Hetq that residents know little about the project and have not agreed to anything as yet.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 26 in Artvi.

Kirakosyan says the community of 240 will wait for the project to be presented to them before they make a decision.

A deciding factor will be the mine’s potential impact on six hectares of raspberry fields that a collective of eight families manages in Artvi. Kirakosyan believes the collective can create some sixty seasonal jobs at a daily wage of 3,000-5,000 AMD.

“If the gold mine damages our raspberries, it means it will damage everything,” says the mayor. “If the experts ascertain it will have toxic exhausts, we will work to ban it. If people oppose it, it seems to me that the law will stop it.”

The largest shareholder (34%) of Miram LLC is Arayik Zadoyan. He’s also the director of Vaba LLC, owned by Vahram Baghdasaryan, who heads the Republican Party of Armenia’s faction in the parliament. 


Comments (6)
1. Սուրեն22:01 - 13 July, 2017
Հերթը հասավ նաև էտ չքնաղ անկյանը......
2. Տաթևիկ01:15 - 14 July, 2017
Ու հետաքրքիր է ում համար ու ինչ ենք պաշտպանում .... մեր սերունդների համար պոչամբարներ և լցակույտեր? սրա համար են մեր երեխաները արյուն թափում, պաշտպանենք այնքան որպեսի ոմանք հասցնեն քարուքանդ անել մեր երկիրը, մեր հարստությունը կիսաֆաբրիկատ դուրս հանեն, բնությունը փչացնեն.... ու մեր սերունդներին ժառանգենք............
3. Գեւորգ19:56 - 14 July, 2017
Որպիսզի հասկանանք որքան ծանր ու աններելի հետեւանքներ կունենա Շեկ աղբյուրի հանքաբացումը (աղքատիկ՝ ըստ նախնական գնահատումների) կխնդրեի բացել այս լուսանկարը (հղումը ներքեւում): Հեռվում երեւացող սարի գագաթն է լինելու հանքակենտրոնը եւ ամբողջ աղբն ու ապարները տեղումների հետ հոսելու են դեպի ստորոտի գյուղերը՝ Արդվի, Մղարթ, Կողես, Հովհանաձոր, Եղդան: Գյուղերը զրկվելու են արոտավայրերից, մարդ թե անասուն խմելու ջրից, որն արդեն իսկ սակավ է: Այս հազարամյա չքնաղ գյուղերը փաստորեն դատապարտվելու են վերացման: ՈՒՇՔԻ ԵԿԵՔ ԾԱԿԱՉՔ ԱԳԱՀՆԵՐ, ԴՈՒՔ ՉԱՐԱԳՈՐԾՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ ԵՔ ԿԱՏԱՐՈՒՄ!!! https://www.google.ae/search?q=ardvi&rlz=1C1AOHY_enAM708AM708&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiV4MLAiYnVAhXmFJoKHQqYCSMQ_AUIBigB&biw=1422&bih=752#imgrc=AjIW_wqNPI4jzM:
4. Արդվեցի22:38 - 15 July, 2017
Այստեղ ներկայացվում է մոտավորապես, թե ինչ ապագա է սպասվում շրջակա գյուղերին ու բնակչությանը այդ հանքի գործարկման արդյունքում: http://hetq.am/arm/news/80636/ardvi-mxartosku-hanq-te-char-eraz.html
5. Marianna 10:04 - 17 July, 2017
Մենք արժանի ենք սրան․․․ ընտրությունների ժամանակ էդ նույն Վահրամ Բաղադասարյանի փողերը վերցնում ենք ու գնում իրենց ընտրում․․․ բա էդ փողերը հետ պետք ա բերի թե՝ չէ․․․
6. լոռեցի12:56 - 18 July, 2017
5-ին: Բանը հենց էն ա որ Արդվեցիք իրան չեն ձենները տվել, Կարեն Կարապետյանին են ընտրել (Տաշիր): Վայ թե դրա հմար ա ինքն ուզում քանդած ըլի էդ գեղը
Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

