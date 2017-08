Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to the French embassy in Yerevan and congratulated Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier and the embassy staff on the occasion of Bastille Day (National Day).

President Sargsyan conveyed the good wishes of the Armenian people to the people of France on the occasion, and told the ambassador that France was a trustworthy partner for Armenia and that he would strive to further strengthen relations between Yerevan and Paris.