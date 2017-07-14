U.S. - Armenia Economic Cooperation Discussed in Yerevan

At a working meeting today to discuss the state of United States-Armenia commercial and business ties, Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannisyan mentioned that there are more than 800 companies currently making “serious investments” in Armenia with American capital.

The ambassador said that the United States has allocated some US$2 billion in assistance to Armenia since the country’s independence.

Hovhannisyan mentioned the 2015 purchase of the Vorotan Cascade power plants by ContourGlobal for $180 million.

This is the biggest U.S. corporate investment in Armenia to date.