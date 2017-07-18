OSCE to Monitor Artsakh Line of Contact

On July 19, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a scheduled monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.