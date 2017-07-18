Hetq Organizes Round-Table on Sevan Town Problems

Even though Sevan is a major tourist site in Armenia, attracting thousands to its sparkling blue water every summer, the town itself is one of the poorest in the country, lacking the bare essentials for the tourist trade.

People continue to leave the town, despite its potential for additional growth.

Hetq is inviting Sevan residents, local NGOs and members of the town council to a debate as to why the town can’t seem to get its act together and develop to its full potential. We’ll try to explore the problems and challenges Sevan faces. We want to hear from town residents themselves.

The meeting will take place on July 25, at the Boheme art workshop/tea house in Sevan (16/13 Sayat Nova Street).