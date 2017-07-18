Friday, 04 August

SocietyNagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh Parliament Prepares to Elect New President for the Country



Members of the Artsakh parliament (faction heads, committee presidents, etc.)  met today in Stepanakert to discuss the process of electing the country’s new president.

The meeting was chaired by parliament speaker Ashot Ghoulyan.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 