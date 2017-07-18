Hetq Journalist Among the Winners of Yerevan Press Club Awards

On July 18, the Yerevan Press Club (YPC) celebrated its 22nd anniversary and bestowed its annual awards to the best journalists and media organizations in Armenia.

Hetq reporter Yeranuhi Soghoyan was one of the award winners. The Civic Engagement in Local Governance (CELoG) project, led by Community Finance Officers’ Association, with the financial support of the USAID, awarded Soghoyan for periodically referring to the theme of reforming the local self-governance system. The editor-in-chief of the Community-CELoG newspaper Arevhat Grigoryan presented the award, noting that many reporters write only in negative tones about the enlargement of the communities, whereas balanced coverage is rare to be found.

Lusine Hovhannisyan, who writes also for Hetq, received a prize for her unique presentation style.

Sut.am website won the YPC prize for the initiative to confront the spread of false information. The website is founded by Union of Informed Citizens NGO. The award was handed to the president of the organization Daniel Ioannisyan. In his speech, he mentioned the importance of free media existence in Armenia.

Narine Ghalechyan, a journalist and correspondent of Radio Liberty, Tigran Danielyan, the editor of special projects of Armenian Public Television, Region Research Center, photographer Hakob Berberyan, Ankyun+3 TV were among other winners.

YPC President Boris Navasardyan said in an interview with Hetq that it is always interesting to see how journalists are able to reflect the rapidly changing world. He also mentioned that there are fewer attempts to suppress the media in Armenia than in many other countries