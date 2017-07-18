Artsakh Foreign Minister of Artsakh Hosts Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Artsakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan today met with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in Stepanakert and the two discussed issues related to the monitoring taking place on the Line of Contact.

A statement released by the Artsakh foreign ministry says that recent intensive violations of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijani armed forces were also touched upon.

Karen Mirzoyan stressed the importance of taking active steps to ensure stability on the Line of Contact, in particular, of the immediate implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna (May 16, 2016) and St. Petersburg (June 20, 2016) on the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the establishment of mechanisms for investigation of incidents on the Line of Contact.