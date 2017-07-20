Yerevan: Sasna Dzrer Trial Plods Along

At today’s trial of 18 members of the Sasna Dzrer group who seized a Yerevan police building last July, the judge sustained a motion by defense lawyers to have their clients readmitted to the court.

The defendants had been bared by the judge for improper behavior.

The trial has been going on for several months now with little progress.

At today’s session, Judge Artoush Gabrielyan refused to make a decision to include a public defender in the trial.

Most of the session was devoted to verifying the identity of the defendants.

Several of the defendants failed to rise to their feet when called upon, arguing that they did not recognize the authority of the court.

The judge then barred those defendants who failed to rise from entering the court for the next ten hours.