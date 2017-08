In the first half of 2017, Armenia’s trade volume has increased 24% over the same period last year, this according to data from the country’s National Statistical Service (NSS).

Exports totaled $994 million in the first half of 2017 – 21% more than the same period last year.

Imports totaled $1.821 billion in the first half of 2017 – 25.8% more than the same period last year.