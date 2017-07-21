Turkey-Armenia Fellowship Scheme: Applications Now Being Accepted

The Hrant Dink Foundation, in partnership with Gyumri Youth Initiative Centre, will continue to encourage people-to-people and institutional contacts and exchange of field-specific knowledge between the two neighbouring countries behind the closed border, thanks to the support of the UK Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund.

In 2017-2018, the Turkey-Armenia Fellowship Scheme will offer 10 professionals from Armenia and Turkey the opportunity to live and follow a special programme at a specific Host Organisation in the neighbouring country for four to eight months. The Fellowship Scheme will continue to support the activities in areas where further exchange of expertise and lasting cooperation is much needed, such as academia, research centers, civil society, entrepreneurship, media and communication, culture and arts, architecture and design, culinary, translation and interpreting/language-learning, law, healthcare and medicine.

In 2017-2018, 37 organisations from Turkey and 33 organisations from Armenia are ready to act as Host Organisations for fellows from the neighbouring country. Individuals are also invited to propose their own project ideas, other than the fellowship opportunities offered by the listed Host Organisations.

