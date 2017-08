During his working trip to Tavoush Province, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with local officials in Dilijan regarding the progress of regional and community development programs.

Tavoush Provincial Governor Hovik Abovyan told the delegation headed by Karapetyan that the province accounts for some 2% of Armenia’s GDP.

Abovyan reported that the revenues of the communities in Tavoush total some 921.3 billion AMD.