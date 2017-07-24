Jailed Activist Accuses Armenian Government of Conducting Political Witch-Hunt

Political activist Andreas Ghukasyan, who was arrested on charges of fomenting public disorder and calling for violence against the police in the wake of the Sasna Dzrer takeover of a Yerevan police building last July, has described his trial as a political witch-hunt, accusing the government of fabricating evidence against him.

Ghukasyan, in an open letter, says that he has never advocated the use of violence to attain democratic rights in Armenia, and that he has always championed the route of peaceful protest and civil disobedience.

The jailed activist says that while the Armenian government tries to convince the international community that it’s conducting a free and fair court hearing of the July 2016 events, the truth will be revealed during the trial.