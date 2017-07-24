Yerevan Municipality Doesn't Provide the List of Repaved Streets

Almost two weeks after Hetq requested the names streets scheduled to be paved and blacktopped during the first half of the year, the Yerevan Municipality says it’s still working on compiling such a list.

You would think that such a list would be readily available given that the work has already been contracted out.

A Hetq reader, who works near Yerevan’s Tashir mall, wrote saying that work to blacktop a stretch of nearby road has begun, even though the road had been asphalted in January.

A Hetq news team visited the section of Tigran Metz Avenue in question, and found workers digging up the pavement. Aram Sargsyan, a crew inspector from AVA-2000, the company that had won the contract, was standing by monitoring the work.

Sargsyan confirmed that this section of the avenue had been repaved in the spring, describing the work as pothole repair.

He said that another company had done the work, and that now, AVA-2000 was redoing some sections of the avenue.

When asked, Sargsyan said he didn’t know what sections of the avenue had been repaved earlier this year.

In its response to our inquiry, the Yerevan Municipality said that sections of 430 streets and 400 courtyards have been repaved.

Their locations remain a mystery to us, and it seems, to the municipality as well.