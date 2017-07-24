Friday, 04 August

Society

Yerevan Municipality Doesn't Provide the List of Repaved Streets



Almost two weeks after Hetq requested the names streets scheduled to be paved and blacktopped during the first half of the year, the Yerevan Municipality says it’s still working on compiling such a list.

You would think that such a list would be readily available given that the work has already been contracted out.

A Hetq reader, who works near Yerevan’s Tashir mall, wrote saying that work to blacktop a stretch of nearby road has begun, even though the road had been asphalted in January.

A Hetq news team visited the section of Tigran Metz Avenue in question, and found workers digging up the pavement. Aram Sargsyan, a crew inspector from AVA-2000, the company that had won the contract, was standing by monitoring the work.

Sargsyan confirmed that this section of the avenue had been repaved in the spring, describing the work as pothole repair.

He said that another company had done the work, and that now, AVA-2000 was redoing some sections of the avenue.

When asked, Sargsyan said he didn’t know what sections of the avenue had been repaved earlier this year.

In its response to our inquiry, the Yerevan Municipality said that sections of 430 streets and 400 courtyards have been repaved.

Their locations remain a mystery to us, and it seems, to the municipality as well.


Home page



Comments (2)
1. Տ. Մարգարյան13:54 - 24 July, 2017
Բայց ինչու պետք է տրամադրի? Ասֆալտի գործը ատկատ ապահովող ամենակարևոր բաղադրիչն է, ինչպես կասեր հոպարը: Որ հասցե տրամադրի, պտի գնանք դրա մրցույթը ստուգեք, գինը պարզեք, ատկատի չափի մասին գրեք... Բա քաղաքում ուրիշ կենդանի գործ չի մնացել, կարծում եք էդպես հեշտ կաթից պատրաստ է կտրվելու ջահելը...
2. Տիգրան13:54 - 24 July, 2017
Ինձ մի բան ա հետաքրքրել ոչ մի անգամ ես չեմ նկատել երբ աշխատանքներ են անում դնեն համապատասխան նշաններ, զգուշացրել եմ ճո ասում են ճանշինի գործն ա, երեկոյան ժամին նշաններ չլինելու պատճառով թբիլիսյան խճուղում որտեղ 80կմ/ժ ա մեքենայիս մոտ 300.000 դրամից ավել վնաս եմ տվել ճանշինի փնթի լինելու նշաններ չդնելու պատճառով, նույնը հենց ճո աշխատակիցների աչքի տակ ազատության պողոտայում: Նույն հաջողությամբ կյանքիցս կարող էի զրկվել՝ մի քանի փնթիների պատճառով:
Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 