Artsakh Ministry of Defense Refutes Azerbaijani Report About Drone Attack

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense has refuted an Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement accusing the Artsakh military of wounding one of its soldiers, Muraz Babakishiyev, by the use of an unmanned drone.



"The Artsakh Ministry of Defense declares that the situation on the frontline is still relatively calm. Azerbaijan's propaganda machine works in its usual style, trying to mislead the Azerbaijani and international communities by spreading disinformation.



Defensive units of the Artsakh Defense Army did not use any unmanned aerial drone along the frontline, and continue to strictly follow the ceasefire regime, " the Artsakh Defense Ministry stated.