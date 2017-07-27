Yerevan's Firdous Market: Dismantled Stalls, Irate Merchants

While all the stalls in Yerevan’s Firdous Market have been dismantled, under an urban development directive by the city’s municipality, some merchants are still selling their goods in the narrow alleys that are at the heart of the market.

Displaced merchants complain that police arrived at the market on July 19 and gave them a matter of hours to dismantle their stalls and vacate the premises.

The merchants argue that a week has passed and no new construction work has started, so why the rush to push them out.

Many still don't know where the municipality plans to transfer them.