Friday, 04 August

ArmySociety

Karabakh LoC Relatively Calm



The Karabakh Line of Contact was relatively calm last week, this according to the Artsakh defense ministry.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire more than 180 times, the ministry reports.


Home page



Comments (1)
1. Գեւորգ09:12 - 31 July, 2017
Մի ,,տպավորիչ,, հոդված կարդացի ադրբջերի սայտում՝ հայերի դարավոր ,,դավաճանասիրության,, մասին (հոգգին.ազ): Աջ ու ձախ ,,մերկացնելով,, հայերին, հեղինակը ապացուցում է նաեւ որ Սպարտակին հայերն են դավաճանել, կամ ,,գցել,,՝ ժամանակակից լեզվով ասած: Հիմք է ծառայել Ջիովանյոլի տողերը, որտեղ ասվում է որ ապստամբ ստրուկներին խաբել են Կիլիկիացի ծովահենները: Թուրքն էլ եզրակացրել է՝ եթե Կիլիկիացի են ուրեմը հայերն են: Իսկ չարժե որ մի մասնագետ լրագրող հրապարակորեն հարցնի՝թե այ եմշագլուխներ, Սպարտակը մ.թ.ա - ում է եղել, իսկ հայերը Կիլիկիա գնացել են իրենից մոտ 1100 տարի հետո, այդ ինչպես են իրար հանդիպել?
Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 