Sanitek Armenia says that the amount of garbage it’s hauled from Yerevan streets has increased 10% in the past two months.

The increase is most likely due to the summer increase in tourists travelling to the capital of Armenia.

The company, a branch of Sanitek International Group, says that it collects and hauls 1,000-1,100 tons of garbage daily, up from 900-1,000 in 2016.