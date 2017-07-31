Gazprom - Largest Taxpayer in Armenia

Here’s a list of the top ten largest taxpayers in Armenia for the first six months of 2017.

GazProm Armenia – 24.5 billion AMD

Grand Tobacco Armenian-Canadian Joint Venture Co. Ltd. – 14.6 billion AMD

Armenia Electricity Networks – 11.9 billion AMD

Aleks Holding – 11.3 billion AMD

Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine CJSC – 9.7 billion AMD

GeoProMining Gold- 8.2 billion AMD

CPS Oil Corporation – 6.2 billion AMD

Teghut CJSC – 6 billion AMD

International Masis Tabac – 5.3 billion AMD

Philip Morris Armenia – 5.1 billion AMD

The top 1,000 taxpayers in Armenia paid 387.5 billion AMD in taxes in the first half of 2017, up 32 billion compared to the same period last year.

(Data issues by the State Revenue Committee. 1 billion AMD = US$ 2.089 million at today’s foreign exchange rate)