Gazprom - Largest Taxpayer in Armenia

Here’s a list of the top ten largest taxpayers in Armenia for the first six months of 2017.
GazProm Armenia – 24.5 billion AMD
Grand Tobacco Armenian-Canadian Joint Venture Co. Ltd. – 14.6 billion AMD
Armenia Electricity Networks – 11.9 billion AMD
Aleks Holding – 11.3 billion AMD
Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine CJSC – 9.7 billion AMD
GeoProMining Gold- 8.2 billion AMD
CPS Oil Corporation – 6.2 billion AMD
Teghut CJSC – 6 billion AMD
International Masis Tabac – 5.3 billion AMD
Philip Morris Armenia – 5.1 billion AMD
The top 1,000 taxpayers in Armenia paid 387.5 billion AMD in taxes in the first half of 2017, up 32 billion compared to the same period last year.
(Data issues by the State Revenue Committee. 1 billion AMD = US$ 2.089 million at today’s foreign exchange rate)