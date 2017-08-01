Armenia's Population Drops 15,000, Says Official Report

Armenia’s National Statistical Service (NSS), in a new report, says that the permanent population of the country is 2.979 million as of July 1, 2017.

This is 15,000 less than the NSS figure for July 1, 2016.

All provinces lost population. Yerevan’s population increased by 1,000.

1.898 million live in towns and cities, and 1.081 live in rural communities.

Vayots Dzor is the least populated province – 17,500.

Aragatzotn – 28,100

Tavoush – 52,400

Gegharkunik – 68.000

Ararat – 72,600

Armavir – 83,600

Syunik – 93,700

Lori – 130,200

Kotayk – 137,500

Shirak – 139,300

Yerevan – 1,075,100