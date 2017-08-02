Friday, 04 August

Sport

Armenia Clinches Bronze at Juniors Wrestling World Championship



Armenia’s Karen Zurabyan has won the Freestyle Bronze Medal at the 2017 Juniors Wrestling World Championship in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Sargis Hovsepyan has come in fifth in the freestyle 96-kilogram weight class.

Photo: Karen Zurabyan


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 