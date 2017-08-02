Armenia Clinches Bronze at Juniors Wrestling World Championship

Armenia’s Karen Zurabyan has won the Freestyle Bronze Medal at the 2017 Juniors Wrestling World Championship in the 50-kilogram weight class.
Sargis Hovsepyan has come in fifth in the freestyle 96-kilogram weight class.
Photo: Karen Zurabyan
