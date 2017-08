Of the 29 people in Armenia who have fallen ill from eating poisonous mushrooms in the first seven months of 2017, none have died.

The health ministry advises people not to collect mushrooms growing along train tracks and roadsides (due to a buildup of toxic elements) and to refrain from consuming unfamiliar fungi.

The ministry says that consuming raw mushrooms is to be avoided, and that pregnant woman and children should not consume mushrooms at all.