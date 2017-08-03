Harry Constantine Orbelian has been appointed the new director of the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Armenia.
Harry Orbelian Appointed Director of Yerevan's Opera Theatre
16:36, August 3, 2017
