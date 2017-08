Armenia’s Investigation Committee (IC) has launched an investigation into an explosion that occurred in Yerevan’s Davtashen district on August 2 that killed one individual and injured another.

The explosion is said to have occurred in the courtyard of a house in the district.

A team sent to investigate found a live 120 mm artillery shell and another one that had been split in two.

According to an IC statement, no arrests have yet been made in the ongoing investigation.