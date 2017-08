Staffers of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s Office paid an unannounced visit to the Nubarashen Penitentiary to monitor the conditions in which inmates Vardan Geravetyan, Tigran Manoukyan and Vardges Gevorgyan - all on hunger strike – are being kept.

The three inmates, members of the Sasna Dzrer group that seized a Yerevan police building in July 2016, are now on trial for illegal weapons possession, hostage taking and occupation of buildings.