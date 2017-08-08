Armenia's Defense Ministry Denies Firing on Azerbaijani Village

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has refuted a news report circulated by the Azerbaijani press yesterday evening that Armenian military forces fired on the village of Garalar (in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district) and injured a 13-year-old boy.

The ministry says that Armenian forces did not fire a single round yesterday evening or last night along the entire length of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

One Azerbaijani news outlet wrote: “Armenia’s main target was, as usual, civilians engaging in farming. The roofs and walls of the houses are seriously damaged as a consequence of intense shelling with large-caliber weapons.”

Armenia’s defense ministry, in a statement, categorically denied a policy of targeting civilians, and called on Azerbaijani military leaders to stop making such provocative allegations.