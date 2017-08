Teams representing three universities in Armenia won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the 24th International Mathematics Competition held in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria from July 31 to August 6.

The three teams represented Yerevan State University, the American University of Armenia, and the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.

Albert Gevorgyan and Vazgen Mikayelyan, from Yerevan State University, won a gold medal each.

Israel’s national team won first prize.