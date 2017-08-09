Artsakh: Government Wants to Increase Pomegranate Yields

During a visit to the Martakert district of Artsakh, Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan told farmers that the government would assist individuals who plant pomegranates and use the drip irrigation system.

Haroutyunyan told residents that the climate of the region is conducive to pomegranate growing and that the government plans to sow 500 hectares of pomegranates this year alone.

The prime minister said that once the irrigation water issue was resolved, more land would be seeded with pomegranates. The government plans to further tap into the district’s underground aquifer.

Haroutyunyan, noting the demand of pomegranate products worldwide, said that a processing plant would also be built.

The prime minister also visited a newly opened dried fruit plant, which employs thirty, in the town of Martakert.

Top photo shows PM Haroutyunyan on the extreme left.