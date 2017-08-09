Chinese Delegation in Armenia; Greater Cooperation Discussed

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian today received a delegation to Armenia headed by Li Huilai, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe and Central Asia.

After Nalbandian said that Armenia viewed good relations with China as a prime objective of its foreign policy, Ambassador Huilai added that the high level of relations between the two countries was based on sincerity and mutual respect.

The two countries have enjoyed diplomatic relations for the past twenty-five years.

Nalbandian and Huilai are said to have discussed a number of regional and international issues in addition to cooperation in the educational, science and cultural sectors.

Mention was made of the opening of an Armenian center at the University of Foreign Languages in the Chinese city of Dalian, and the work of the Confucius Institute in Armenia.