Armenia Wants to Maintain Current Energy Rates Until 2036

Armenian energy minister Ashot Manukyan said today that he and his team have been working on a plan to maintain today’s energy utility rates until 2036.

Manukyan made the announcement at a government cabinet session when questioned by Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan as to when he would be presenting his long-term energy development plan.

Manukyan said he would present the plan by September.

Karapetyan said that the country must avail itself of its total hydro, solar and wind energy potential.