Aronian in 4th Place at Grand Chess Tour 2017

Armenia’s Levon Aronian is in fourth place in the Grand Chess Tour 2017 after the Paris, Your Next Move, and Sinquefield Cup tournaments.

The 2017 Grand Chess Tour is a series of five chess tournaments held throughout the year and across the globe. A total of nine players were selected as full 2017 Grand Chess Tour participants.

The Sinquefield Cup tournament finished today in Saint Louis, USA.

In total, the Grand Chess Tour boasts an impressive $1.2 million prize fund.

Magnus Carlsen leads the overall tour with 34 points, followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (31), Wesley So (15.5) and Aronian (12).

So far, Aronian has won $38,750 in prize money.