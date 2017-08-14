Monday, 14 August

ArmySociety

Azerbaijani Gunfire Kills Artsakh Soldier



The Artsakh Ministry of Defense says that one of its soldiers, Arman Movsisyan, was killed by Azerbaijani gunfire earlier today.

The ministry says that Movsisyan has serving at an army outpost in the northeast of the country.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 