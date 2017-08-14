Azerbaijani Gunfire Kills Artsakh Soldier

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense says that one of its soldiers, Arman Movsisyan, was killed by Azerbaijani gunfire earlier today.
The ministry says that Movsisyan has serving at an army outpost in the northeast of the country.
