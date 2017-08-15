Khosrov State Reserve - Mountainous Terrain and Lack of Equipment Hinders Armenia Firefighters

Armenia’s Ministry of Nature Protection, in a statement released today, says that the mountainous terrain and lack of equipment is hindering firefighters to extinguish a fire that has been burning in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

Nature Protection Minister Artzvik Minasyan is jointly heading the firefighting efforts in the Khosrov section of the reserve, which measures 238.78km2, with the country's Ministry of Emergency Affairs.

The firefighters have been assisted in their battle by environmental activists and area residents.

Russia has sent a firefighting tanker plane to Armenia.

The Khosrov Forest State Reserve is registered as a Strict Nature Reserve by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

150 ministry employees are said to be participating in fighting the fire that has yet to be labeled natural or manmade.