Thursday, 17 August

Sport

Armenia Sends 7 Athletes to Summer Universiade in Taipei



Armenia will send seven athletes to the 29th Summer Universiade, Taipei 2017, that kicks off on August 19.

Some 7,639 athletes from 141 nations will be participating in the games under the official motto – For You, For Youth.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

Archive
 
 