Armenia Sends 7 Athletes to Summer Universiade in Taipei

Armenia will send seven athletes to the 29th Summer Universiade, Taipei 2017, that kicks off on August 19.
Some 7,639 athletes from 141 nations will be participating in the games under the official motto – For You, For Youth.
Armenia will send seven athletes to the 29th Summer Universiade, Taipei 2017, that kicks off on August 19.
Some 7,639 athletes from 141 nations will be participating in the games under the official motto – For You, For Youth.
Commented
Read
08.10.2017
Viewed 14755 times Armenia’s Kapan Airport: $2 Million Project Will Let Passengers Fly to Yerevan for Around $42
08.11.2017
Viewed 8470 times Yerevan Residents Complain About Uncollected Trash; Hauler Partly Blames Citizens
08.11.2017
Viewed 7079 times Tufenkian Foundation Allocates Seventh Wounded Soldier a House in Artsakh
08.14.2017
Viewed 6605 times Azerbaijani Gunfire Kills Artsakh Soldier
08.15.2017
Viewed 5592 times Environmentalists Say Armenia’s Government Wasn’t Ready for Wildfires
08.13.2017
Viewed 5512 times Armenia’s “Ari Tun” (Come Home) Program: Who’s Ari? Where's Home?