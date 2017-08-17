Armenian Ministry Calls on Public Not to Harm Animals Fleeing Wildfires

In a statement released today, Armenia’s Ministry of Nature Protection has called on the public not to harm animals that have fled the wildfires in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve and the Vayots Dzor community of Artavan for safer havens.

The ministry has called on hunters to avoid high elevation areas in the provinces of Ararat, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkouniq once hunting season begins on August 26.

The ministry’s environmental inspectorate has been instructed to pay particular attention to animals registered in Armenia’s Red Book of Endangered Species.