Khosrov Forest; Predicted Temperature Rise Forces Continued Russian Tanker Plane Flights

A Ministry of Defense helicopter flew a reconnaissance mission over the Khosrov Fortest State Reserve earlier today and found that there were pockets of still smoldering land.

Coordinates of these sites were then passed on to firefighting units attached to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Meteorologists predict a rise in temperatures in the region.

To stave off another round of fires in risk prone areas, the Russian IL-76 water tanker plane will continue to fly over the reserve, dropping water on the perimeter of the smoldering sites.