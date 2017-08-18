Armenian President Holds Talks on Upcoming Armenia-Diaspora Conference

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today convened a meeting to discuss the upcoming sixth Armenia-Diaspora Conference and steps being taken to form a Pan-Armenian Council.

Work on forming the Council is being led by Gagik Harutyunyan, President of Armenia’s Constitutional Court.

The Council issue will be debated at the Armenia-Diaspora Conference to be held in Yerevan from September 18-20.

An agreement to form the Pan-Armenian Council was reached in September 2015, at the sixth session of the State Coordinating Committee for events marking the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.