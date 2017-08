Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan has awarded medals to the crew of the IL-76 Russian water tanker plane that helped extinguish the wildfires burning in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

Shown here is Minister Tonoyan awarding the ministry’s “Cooperation In the Name of Salvation” and “Prevention, Relief and Salvation” medals to Il-76 Captain Yevgeny Serikh.