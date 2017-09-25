Kurdish News Outlet Claims to Interview Yerevan Wife of Militant Nubar Ozanyan Killed in Raqqa Battle

Regarding the death of Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist–Leninist (TKP/ML) militant Nubar Ozanyan (nom de guerre Orhan Bakırcıyan) on August 14, 2017, during the battle to wrest control of the Syrian town of Raqqa from ISIL(Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), the Kurdish Firat News Agency published an interview on September 17 (in Turkish) with a woman claiming to be Ozanyan’s wife and a stepson now living in Yerevan.

After fighting in the war to liberate Artsakh (1991-1994), Ozanyan, born in Yozgat, Turkey in 1956, is said to have relocated to Yerevan. There are conflicting reports as to how long he resided in Yerevan.

In July 2015, he became one of the commanders of the newly founded International Freedom Battalion (IFB) in Syria, whose aim was to aid the YPG/YPJ against ISIL.

On September 5, a Facebook user named tikko rojava published a video showing Ozanyan’s military funeral somewhere in northern Syria, interspersed with photos of him purportedly in Karabakh during the war.

There’s also a photo of Ozanyan’s Armenian military ID.