Armenia’s Levon Aronian was declared the winner of the World Cup played in Tbilisi after defeating China’s Ding Liren in a final tie-break match.

The two were tied after four games of play and the match went to a rapid game tie breaker.

Levon Aronian clinched his second FIDE World Cup title and the $120,000 first prize by beating Ding Liren in both rapid games.