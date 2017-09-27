UN Special Rapporteur for Health to Visit Penitentiaries in Armenia

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan met with Mr. Dainius Pūras, UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, in Yerevan today and the two discussed institutional health system reforms in Armenia’s correctional facilities.

The sides also discussed how Armenia’s new constitution protects the rights of citizens to maintain good health and the mechanisms involved.

Harutyunyan, according to a press release, said that his ministry is determined to implement reforms designed to ensure the health of convicts, and provided Pūras with a list prospective reforms drafted by the ministry.

Pūras is scheduled to visit several correctional facilities while in Armenia.