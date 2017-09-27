Ukrainian President: No Need For Independent Anti-Corruption Court

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told CBC on Monday that his country does not need an independent anti-corruption court as corruption will be dealt with by all courts in the country.

Poroshenko said a new legislation designed to weed out corruption in Ukraine will be introduced in two weeks and will not include "specialized courts focused on corruption.”

"All courts in the country should be anti-corruption. This is the same way they do it in Canada, like they do it in the United States," he told the network.

Ukraine ranks low - 131 out of 176 - on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

"There is no reasonable alternative to the anti-corruption court. With proper political will from the President and Parliament in place, the court can be established within a reasonable time. Political will is the key ingredient and that is what we are missing now," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Executive Director of Transparency International's Ukraine bureau.

The global watchdog suggests Ukraine establish a court in which all judges are freely and democratically elected. They also suggest an unbiased international body vet these elections in order to maintain their authenticity.

occrp.org