Hetq Reporter Wins for Best Investigative Piece

Hetq reporter Hrant Galstyan’s article “Artsakh Frontline 2016: Fallen Soldiers” was recognized as the best investigative piece of the year at the 2017 Tvapatum Awards Ceremony, organized by the Media Initiatives Center in Yerevan, on September 29.

Upon receiving the award, Galstyan said that he wanted to examine the popular conception that most of the Armenian soldiers who died during the fighting in April 2016 came from socio-economically depressed families.

The reporter said it was important to open heretofore closed subjects, like the military, for public scrutiny.