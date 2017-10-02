Abovyan Penitentiary Chief Warden - Over $200K in Cash

Arsen Afrikyan, Chief Warden of Armenia’s Abovyan Penitentiary, known colloquially as the “women’s prison”, has whopping cash assets of $125,000, 15,000 Euros and 45 million AMD ($94,000).

Afrikyan, who previously ran the country’s Convicts Hospital and the Noubarashen Penitentiary, drives a Lexus LX 570 and a Ford Transit 100L 2.5 TD.

According to a recently filed financial disclosure, Afrikyan owns several properties including a private house, apartment and four parcels of land.

Afrikyan declares no revenue other than his 2.595 million AMD salary