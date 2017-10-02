Friday, 20 October

Shots Fired at Yerevan's Armenia Medical Center



Armenia’s Investigative Committee (IC) reports that an as yet unidentified individual fired shots today inside the Armenia Medical Center in Yerevan in an attempt to facilitate the escape of a convict who had been transferred to the hospital for a medical examination.

The IC reports that employees of the Department of Corrections, who had escorted the convict, subdued the armed individual.

During the scuffle, the convict was able to seize a handgun carried by one of the Corrections employees, firing in their direction.

The convict was then captured while attempting to flee the hospital.

The IC reports that a criminal investigation has been launched.


