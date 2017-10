Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan today discussed the possibility of building a new aerial tramway in the Armenian capital during his meeting with Valery Yashin, Director of Programming for the Austrian company Doppelmayr.

Margaryan told Yashin that a new aerial tramway would greatly improve public transport in Yerevan, and would attract tourists.

An agreement was reached allowing for the creation of a working group to study the feasibility of building a new aerial tramway in Yerevan.