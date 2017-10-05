Friday, 20 October

Shenavan Mayor Denies Killing Endangered Vultures



Shenavan Mayor Artur Mkrtchyan says that a photo appearing in Facebook the other day holding two dead endangered griffon vultures not only dates to 2007, but that he found the large birds on the side of the road.

“I posted the photo 6-7 years ago and forgot about it. Friends and I saw the birds on the Bagaran-Yervandashat border, along the road. There were others milling about looking at the birds. We picked them up and took a souvenir photo,” Mkrtchyan told Hetq.

Mkrtchyan, a member of the Hunting Union of Armenia for ten years, says he doesn’t engage in such hunts and will explain the circumstances surrounding the Facebook imbroglio.

The photo of the three men holding the vultures appeared in econews.am.

Mkrtchyan has since removed other hunting photos from his Odnolassnik page.

He’s served as mayor of Shenavan, a town of some 1,700 in Armenia’s Armavir Province, since 2005.

In 2013, Mkrtchyan was found guilty of embezzlement of municipal funds and fined 800,000 AMD.

A year before, the Shenavan Municipality had allocated 500,000 to Artur and Varazdat Yeghiazaryan in the form of social assistance. Of this, 300,000 AMD was given to their father, and the remaining 200,000, to be used to pay property tax arrears, went missing.

In 2016, the Armavir Provincial Administration fined Shenavan for a variety of administrative infractions.


Comments (5)
1. Անի11:46 - 5 October, 2017
Ու լրիվ պատահական անցնում էր կամուֆլյաժով ու փամփուշտները վրեն խփած, չէ՞: Ու եթե 10 տարվա որսորդ ես, չե՞ն սովորացրել, որ ուրիշի որսը քոնի տեղ ներկայացնելը առնվազն լավ բան չի, թե՞ ոնց գյուղապետ ես, տենց էլ որսորդ ես, չնայած քեզնից ինչ որսորդ, երկու տարբերակ կա, կամ ուրիշո որսն ես յուրացրել կամ արգելված որս արել, երկու դեպքում էլ դիշովկա արարք ա, երկրորդ դեպքում + հանցագործ
2. Հովիկ22:24 - 5 October, 2017
ինչ որ մեկը կարող է տալ այն հանրապետականների ցուցակը որոնք հանցագործ չեն
3. Վահան03:17 - 6 October, 2017
սենց թուլի ծնունդները, որոնք հասարակության վիժվածքն են պետքա սատկեն ու փտեն բանտում։ Ի՞նչ տարբերության ադերբեջանցու ու այս մահմեդական ստրուկի մտածելակերպով ֆուցնի միջև։ 2-ն էլ նկարվում են իրանց զոհերի հետ։
4. Վարազ Սյունի 05:21 - 6 October, 2017
Այլասերվածության ու լկտիության ամենավերջին աստիճան: Այդ հեքիաթները թող միամիտներին գնա պատմի. մարդիկ տխմար չեն: Եթե նույնիսկ իր հեքիաթին հավատանք,կարմի՛ր գրքում գտնվող (անգամ եթե արդեն «սպանված») սպիտակագլուխ անգղերի հետ ՆՄԱՆ ՁԵՎՈՎ նկարվելն արդեն իսկ կատարյալ լկտի պահվածք ու ԱՆՀԱՐԳԱՆՔ է՝ երկրի ու երկրագնդի հանդեպ:...............ՀԳ. «Այլասերված» նույնասեռականների դեմ (կոկորդ պատռելով) ցույց անող այդ երիտասարդները փողոց դուրս կգա՞ն այս ցնցող դեպի կապակցությամբ,թե՞ իրենց դուխը միայն մի քանի անշառ նույնասեռականի է պատում:
5. Գեւորգ 10:49 - 7 October, 2017
ԱՄԷ - ում, որը մոտ 50 տարվա պետականության պատմություն ունի, իսկ ժողովուրդը անապատի քոչվորներ են եղել (Բեդվիններ), բնակելի թաղամասերի պուրակներում ու ճամփեզրի թփուտներում բազմաթիվ կաքավներ ու այլ թռչուններ են բնակվում: Նրանք անապատում չեն եղել, այլ բազմացվել ու պահպանվել են: Եթե մեկը նրանց վրա քար նետի ու նկատվի, ապա երկրից արտաքսվում է անխոս: Մենք հազարամյակների պատմություն ունենք, բայց լիքը տավարներ ունենք մեջներս, որովհետեւ մենք սրանց «լավ տղա» ենք անվանում, գոմը գցելու փոխարեն:
