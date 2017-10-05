Parliament Fisticuffs: MP Pashinyan Says He Was Attacked by MP Geghamyan

Yelk Alliance MP Nikol Pashinyan claims that Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Artashes Geghamyan attacked him today in the halls of the National Assembly.

Pashinyan made the claim in a Facebook post, writing that he was able to defend himself.

Later, Pashinyan told the parliament that he had read that Geghamyan had denied attacking him.

“I’ve read the press denials. But there were witnesses; MPs, reporters and security personnel. I demand clarification from the Republican Party of Armenia,” Pashinyan stated.

National Assembly Vice President Armen Ashotyan (a member of the RPA), responded that the incident was unfortunate and that a clarification was needed.

Ashotyan advised MPs not to rush in attacking the RPA without getting the full story, and that he would speak to Geghamyan.

Yelk Alliance MP Mane Tandilyan said the incident was worrying and that MPs could now be attacked in the halls of parliament.

Tandilyan said that while the parliament criticizes the beating of MP Garo Paylan in the Turkish parliament, Armenian MPs are being attacked in their own parliament.

Top photo (from left): MPs Geghamyan, Pashinyan