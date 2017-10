Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan welcomed newly appointed OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-chair Andrew Schofer in Yerevan today and wished him success in facilitating a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict even though negotiation process, according to Sargsyan, is currently quite complicated.

Sargsyan expressed hope that the Minsk Group Co-chairs would continue their negotiations based on international norms and principles, stressing that Armenia will work with them to reach such an objective.